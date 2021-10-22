UrduPoint.com

MoIB Finalizes Coverage Plan For 'Black Day'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

MoIB finalizes coverage plan for 'Black Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) on Friday finalized a comprehensive plan for ensuring the extensive coverage of events and activities planned for highlighting human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Black Day being observed on October 27.

The plan was finalized in a meeting chaired by Additional Secretary MOIB and attended by all of its attached departments and corporate organizations, said a news release.

The representatives of the attached organizations were briefed about the activities/events planned by their respective departments.

The walk to condemn Indian atrocities in IIOJK would commence from Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday morning (the Black Day) and finish at Radio Pakistan headquarters.

During the meeting various departments were given different tasks to ensure extensive coverage of the black day. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) was tasked to ensure comprehensive coverage of the Black Day on all private tv Channels; F.M Radios and Cables Operators Throughout the day.

Likewise, the logos of the TV Channels shall be shown in black on black day. ptv would air special shows/old movies/dramas, translate the videos regarding Kashmir issue in regional and local languages to highlight the atrocities in IIOJ&K and the recent situation.

The relevant departments were directed to visit Kashmir Media Service website; Radio Kashmir Affairs; Kashmir Voice frequently for getting relevant material for its projection.

