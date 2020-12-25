UrduPoint.com
MoIB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony At Catholic Church

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) on Saturday organized Christmas cake cutting ceremony at Catholic Church to express solidarity with Christian brethren.

Members of the provincial assembly, district administration and civil society participated in the Christmas celebration ceremony.

Speakers at ceremony said that they all were one nation under one flag and lauded minorities role in the national development.

They said that purpose of organizing this ceremony was to share happiness of Christian community, promoting interfaith harmony and giving message of unity for working jointly for peace and stability.

MPA Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly, Shahgufta Malik, Basir Khan, Wilson Wazir , senior official of Information Ministry , Zahid Usman cut the cake and greeted the Christian community on eve of Christmas.

On the occasion gifts and bouquet of flowers were distributed among children and women.

At the end of ceremony, prayers were offered for peace and prosperity of the country.

Father Sohail Patrick and other people present on the occasion thanked Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for organizing the function and participating in their joy.

