MoIB & ISPR announce National Short Film Festival 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) has announced National Amateur Short Film Festival to give a chance to creative and talented youth to produce high quality short films projecting positive image of Pakistan.

As the country is celebrating 75 years of resilience and progress the theme for this year's short film festival is " from the turquoise waters of Arabian Sea to some of the highest summits on the planet, Pakistan's unique geography is an endowment not many countries can rival. There is a need to showcase the diverse landscape, rich culture and ancient heritage of the marvel, called Pakistan." The students in their 3rd / 4th year of degree courses were urged to showcase their ingenuity and flare. The deadline for registration is May 30,2022 whereas the projects must be submitted by June 30,2022. The winning candidates would be given various awards including Best Undergraduate Film (6 Awards), Best mobile Film (3 awards), Best Special Category Film (6 Awards), Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Direction, Best Research, and the Jury's Appreciation Award of the Youngest Film Maker award.

The high achievers of the competition would be awarded scholarships for advance studies in the top rated Film Schools of the World. The content could be sent to the competition in all genres including Fiction, Documentary, Animation and Experimental Films. However, it must be Original, having necessary previewing rights and it should be upto 12 minutes. The film can be in urdu, English & Regional Languages with English subtitles (mandatory) and should have been produced after 1st January 2018. All entries content must be Copy Right Protected.

For registration the aspiring candidates could visit the Webpage: www.ispr.gov.pk/NASFF, Download Registration Form, fill in the required details and send it to nasff22@ispr.gov.pk or contact at (+92) 051 9273537 for further queries.

All projects (duly rights protected) may be submitted through We Transfer link sent via email: nasff22@ispr.gov.pk.

In case the project file is larger than 2 GB, it may be burned on a DVD and dispatched via courier to Production Division, ISPR, Hilal Road, GHQ, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.