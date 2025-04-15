MoIB launches song to honor Ambassadors of Pakistani excellence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) Tuesday released a new national song 'Tu Hi Hai Ik Bandiya" as a tribute to Pakistani expatriates and the persons who emerged as icon and symbol for entire nation.

The song was formally released on the concluding day of the first-ever Overseas Pakistanis Convention.

The song highlights and portrays not only the vital contributions of the Pakistani diaspora, in addition to recognizing role of persons for elevating nation's standing through persistent hard work, and extraordinary capabilities.

The production prominently features the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and highlights recent positive economic developments that include reduced inflation, spike in foreign investment and tax revenues, and significant cuts in the interest rate and electricity prices, depicting the facts and figures of national progress.

Showcasing national icons, the video features glimpses of celebrated athletes like glod-medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and acknowledges the success of the Pakistan Women's cricket Team, among other sports stars who have brought home the international recognition.

It also includes scenes of adventure sports like mountaineering and celebrates technological milestones such as the successful launch of the ICUBE-Qamar satellite, emphasizing the role of youth in national development process.

"Tu Hi Hai Ik Bandiya" vibrantly projects Pakistan's diverse culture, rich heritage, and development trajectory in an elaborate manner.

The Ministry puts the song as a "beautiful effort" to foster patriotism and national unity, reflecting the shared pride and sentiments of the nation for projecting a positive global image.

The Ministry said the song has been disseminated across national media channels and social media platforms, receiving widespread appreciation from the public since its release earlier in the day.