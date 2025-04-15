MoIB Launches Song To Honor Ambassadors Of Pakistani Excellence
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) Tuesday released a new national song 'Tu Hi Hai Ik Bandiya" as a tribute to Pakistani expatriates and the persons who emerged as icon and symbol for entire nation.
The song was formally released on the concluding day of the first-ever Overseas Pakistanis Convention.
The song highlights and portrays not only the vital contributions of the Pakistani diaspora, in addition to recognizing role of persons for elevating nation's standing through persistent hard work, and extraordinary capabilities.
The production prominently features the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and highlights recent positive economic developments that include reduced inflation, spike in foreign investment and tax revenues, and significant cuts in the interest rate and electricity prices, depicting the facts and figures of national progress.
Showcasing national icons, the video features glimpses of celebrated athletes like glod-medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and acknowledges the success of the Pakistan Women's cricket Team, among other sports stars who have brought home the international recognition.
It also includes scenes of adventure sports like mountaineering and celebrates technological milestones such as the successful launch of the ICUBE-Qamar satellite, emphasizing the role of youth in national development process.
"Tu Hi Hai Ik Bandiya" vibrantly projects Pakistan's diverse culture, rich heritage, and development trajectory in an elaborate manner.
The Ministry puts the song as a "beautiful effort" to foster patriotism and national unity, reflecting the shared pride and sentiments of the nation for projecting a positive global image.
The Ministry said the song has been disseminated across national media channels and social media platforms, receiving widespread appreciation from the public since its release earlier in the day.
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Politicising matters of national interest regrettable: NA Speaker4 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman directs restoration of 23 water fountains5 minutes ago
-
MoIB launches song to honor Ambassadors of Pakistani excellence5 minutes ago
-
Clarification on PTI delegation’s absence from meeting with US congressional delegation5 minutes ago
-
Annual Integrated Student Support Activities kicks off at FJWU5 minutes ago
-
NA speaker stresses diplomats’ role in shaping Pakistan’s global image5 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis shows full confidence over government investment friendly policies15 minutes ago
-
Education a path to progress: Dr. Humayun Khattak15 minutes ago
-
Heatwave to persist in Southern Pakistan as upper parts brace for rain & thunderstorms15 minutes ago
-
Underage marriages are violation of human rights: Experts25 minutes ago
-
One student killed, two others injured in firing by robbers35 minutes ago
-
Secretary visits under-construction Agri Mall35 minutes ago