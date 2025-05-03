Open Menu

MoIB Organises Media Visit To LoC To Counter Indian Propaganda

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM

MoIB organises media visit to LoC to counter Indian propaganda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is facilitating a visit for Pakistani and international media to the Line of Control (LoC) today and tomorrow.

The purpose of this visit is to expose India’s baseless and fabricated propaganda regarding so-called and imaginary "terrorist camps" in Pakistan, said a statement on Saturday.

India has repeatedly made unfounded and baseless claims about alleged terrorist hideouts along the LoC. During this visit, media representatives will be taken to the exact locations falsely propagated by India as terrorist camps and will be presented with factual and on-ground realities that refute these malicious allegations.

"Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast commitment to peace and categorically rejects any form of terrorism or terrorist activities anywhere in the world," the statement said.

The nation remains resolute in defending its sovereignty, and any aggression by India will be met with a swift and befitting response, the statement concluded.

Recent Stories

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

7 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

16 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

16 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

16 hours ago
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

16 hours ago
 Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

16 hours ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

16 hours ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

16 hours ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

16 hours ago
 Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan