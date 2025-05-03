MoIB Organises Media Visit To LoC To Counter Indian Propaganda
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is facilitating a visit for Pakistani and international media to the Line of Control (LoC) today and tomorrow.
The purpose of this visit is to expose India’s baseless and fabricated propaganda regarding so-called and imaginary "terrorist camps" in Pakistan, said a statement on Saturday.
India has repeatedly made unfounded and baseless claims about alleged terrorist hideouts along the LoC. During this visit, media representatives will be taken to the exact locations falsely propagated by India as terrorist camps and will be presented with factual and on-ground realities that refute these malicious allegations.
"Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast commitment to peace and categorically rejects any form of terrorism or terrorist activities anywhere in the world," the statement said.
The nation remains resolute in defending its sovereignty, and any aggression by India will be met with a swift and befitting response, the statement concluded.
