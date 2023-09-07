MoIB releases details of payments made to media for ads during last 2 years

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) on Thursday released details of the payments made to electronic, print and digital media in terms of advertisements during the past two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) on Thursday released details of the payments made to electronic, print and digital media in terms of advertisements during the past two years.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has conducted media campaigns for different initiatives and events including Kissan Package, the PM's Youth Programme, Benazir Income Support Programme, national days, and foreign visits, said a news release.

The MoIB issued advertisements in classified and unclassified(display) categories.

The Press Information Department played its role in paying the advertising bills of 437 Federal departments and agencies.

From July 2021 to June 2022, payments of Rs 2,47,50,53,713 were made during the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement government in terms of advertisements issued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime.

From July 2022 to June 2023, the Ministry of Information made payments worth Rs 2.93 billion in the form of advertisements issued by the MoIB.

From July 2022 to June 2023 which was tenure of the PDM government, the federal ministries and departments paid Rs 98,73,18,074 to print and electronic media.

The PDM government received bills worth Rs 2,74,11,04,091 from print, electronic, digital media and outdoor media. These bills were received in the form of advertisements issued from July 2021 to June 2022.

From July 2022 to June 2023, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting received bills to the tune of Rs 3,97,25,55,654 in the form of advertisements.

From July 2022 to June 2023, bills worth 1,86,21,46,890 were received and payments amounting to Rs 98,73,18,074 were made for the advertising campaign of other federal ministries/departments and institutions.

All these data are already in the public domain.