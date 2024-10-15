Open Menu

MoIB Releases Song To Welcome Guests Of SCO Summit

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 07:32 PM

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released a song to welcome the foreign guests attending 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) here in Islamabad

The song gives an insight into Pakistan's colorful cultural heritage and tradition of hospitality, said a news statement.

Beautiful places, historical and important buildings and diverse culture of Pakistan are beautifully presented in the song.

The lyrics of the song entails the hospitality of the people of Pakistan and the spirit to welcome the SCO heads of state.

Apart from this, the hard work, dedication and passion of the people of Pakistan for the development of Pakistan has also been beautifully highlighted in the song.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has expressed hope that this song will make the guests aware of the culture of Pakistan and create love for Pakistan in their hearts.

Famous Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal has sung this song.

