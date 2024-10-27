MoIB releases special song on Kashmir Black Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday released a special song on the occasion of October 27, Kashmir Black Day against Indian illegal occupation of the state in 1947.

The song "Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai" expresses solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day.

The videos and photos of the song highlight India's atrocities on the people of Occupied Kashmir.