UrduPoint.com

MoIB To Introduce Digital System For Ads Distribution, Circulation Of Newspapers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2022 | 11:20 AM

MoIB to introduce digital system for ads distribution, circulation of newspapers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to introduce digital system for distribution of advertisements, checking of circulation figures of newspapers and magazines.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Ministry of Information chaired by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

This would prove to be a big step for ensuring transparency in the distribution of government advertisements.

Briefing was given to the meeting regarding the list of newspapers and magazines and their publication.

The meeting discussed adopting a comprehensive policy on ABC for national and regional newspapers and magazines, sources said.

Sources said that details were given on issues related to regular publication and circulation of newspapers and periodicals.

The meeting was also briefed on the details of newspapers and magazines on the Central Media List, sources said.

The meeting took a decision in principle that advertisements will be issued to newspapers and magazines published regularly in a fair and transparent manner.

It was decided that advertisements would be issued to only newspapers and magazines being published regularly.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Maryam Aurangzeb Media Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the p ..

Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 Recounting of votes for Punjab CM: PTI challenges ..

Recounting of votes for Punjab CM: PTI challenges LHC verdict before SC

26 minutes ago
 Petrol per litre price reaches historic high of Rs ..

Petrol per litre price reaches historic high of Rs248.78

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st July 2022

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges enhanced c ..

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges enhanced capacity-building of scientists ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.