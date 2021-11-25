UrduPoint.com

MOIB To Investigate Disclosures Made By Maryam Nawaz About Media Ads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:27 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that media accountability should be part of the reforms agenda.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2021) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has set up a committee to investigate the disclosures made by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz about media advertisements.

The Committee will prepare its report about irregularities made in giving ads to the media during the last PML-N government and rewarding favourite journalists and different media groups through the Media Cell.

Under the Media Cell headed by Maryam Nawaz, over 9.

62 billion rupees were spent from the national exchequer.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said Journalism in Pakistan is mainly controlled by media tycoons.

Fawad Chaudhary said that in the name of freedom of expression, blackmailing forts must be demolished.

More Stories From Pakistan

