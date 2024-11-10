Open Menu

Moin-u-din Abro's Book Launching Ceremony Held In Hyderabad

November 10, 2024

Moin-u-din Abro's book launching ceremony held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its weekly series of literary sessions launched a book "Sociological Knowledge in the Light of Science" here at Qasimabad business forum hall on Sunday.

Presiding over the event eminent writer Shah Nawaz Mahesar said that Sindhi society needs scientific books and books related to Science and fiction must be read as Science have elevated into the intelligence era and human needs were mentioned in this book.

Author of the book Moin uddin Abro said that here the assemblies and laws are made under the Roman law however, he said, "we should make our own laws which will be written by educated people".

Professor Qutb Al Hussain Shah said that human history has developed from stone age to modern age and writer has mentioned it in detail in his book

Writer Mansoor Qadir Junejo said that Moinuddin Abro has taken care of the heritage of his elders and it was a moment of happiness.

Poet Akram Bukharai said that Moinuddin Junjo is a talented writer, his pen is a new beacon of light.

Writer Abdul Aziz Junejo said that Moinuddin Abro threw a stone into the stagnant water with his pen on scientific literature.

On this occasion, the Secretary General Bazm-e Rooh Rihan presented a brief sketch of the author Moinuddin Abro.

Salim Chana, Darya Khan Pirzado read the study article, Zabiullah Mastoi, Sheryl Gopang, Juman Ansari, Ghulam Qadir Bardi, Jahanzeeb Bhargari, Salim Mehiri and others spoke on the book in the program.

