UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moin Ul Haque Briefs France Based Pakistani Businessmen About Ehsaas Programme

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:46 PM

Moin ul Haque briefs France based Pakistani businessmen about Ehsaas Programme

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque held a virtual meeting with the France based Pakistani businessmen, traders and investors to brief them about government's special economic relief package and social welfare 'Ehsaas' Programme for the underprivileged segments of the society, the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque held a virtual meeting with the France based Pakistani businessmen, traders and investors to brief them about government's special economic relief package and social welfare 'Ehsaas' Programme for the underprivileged segments of the society, the other day.

The Ambassador said that while COVID-19 crisis has brought many challenges for businesses yet there were also new opportunities especially in the fields of pharmaceutical and health sector, IT and food business which can be exploited by Pakistani businessmen, said a news release received here on Tuesday.

He assured them of government's full support to resolve issues faced by them due to COVID-19 lockdown.

During the meeting, the participants gave useful suggestions for bringing diversity in our range of products, for promotion of tourism with focus on eco-tourism, and for establishing local supply chains to reduce reliance on imports.

The Ambassador also availed the opportunity to urge the participants to contribute generously in the Prime Minister's Fund for COVID-19 to help the Government to provide relief to poor and needy people in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Poor France Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

36 minutes ago

Global fight against coronavirus entering new phas ..

2 hours ago

Iraqi Authorities Isolate City in Country's South ..

23 seconds ago

Libyan Political Agreement Remains Sole Internatio ..

24 seconds ago

Shops in France Will Gradually Start to Reopen Fro ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.