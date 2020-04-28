Moin ul Haque briefs France based Pakistani businessmen about Ehsaas Programme

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque held a virtual meeting with the France based Pakistani businessmen, traders and investors to brief them about government's special economic relief package and social welfare 'Ehsaas' Programme for the underprivileged segments of the society, the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque held a virtual meeting with the France based Pakistani businessmen, traders and investors to brief them about government's special economic relief package and social welfare 'Ehsaas' Programme for the underprivileged segments of the society, the other day.

The Ambassador said that while COVID-19 crisis has brought many challenges for businesses yet there were also new opportunities especially in the fields of pharmaceutical and health sector, IT and food business which can be exploited by Pakistani businessmen, said a news release received here on Tuesday.

He assured them of government's full support to resolve issues faced by them due to COVID-19 lockdown.

During the meeting, the participants gave useful suggestions for bringing diversity in our range of products, for promotion of tourism with focus on eco-tourism, and for establishing local supply chains to reduce reliance on imports.

The Ambassador also availed the opportunity to urge the participants to contribute generously in the Prime Minister's Fund for COVID-19 to help the Government to provide relief to poor and needy people in Pakistan.