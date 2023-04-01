UrduPoint.com

Moin Ul Haque Presents Credentials To Mongolian President As Non Resident Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Moin ul Haque presents credentials to Mongolian President as non resident ambassador

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque presented credentials to the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh as Pakistan's non-resident Ambassador in an elegant and impressive ceremony

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) : Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque presented credentials to the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh as Pakistan's non-resident Ambassador in an elegant and impressive ceremony.

Conveyed greetings of Pakistani leadership and desire to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Mongolia, the ambassador tweeted.

Ambassador Haque also held a meeting with the Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batm and exchanged views on expanding cooperation in focused areas like textile, agriculture, etc.

He also extended an invitation to the Mongolian foreign minister to visit Pakistan.

During the visit, Ambassador Haque handed a copy of his credentials to Mongolian Deputy Foreign Minister Amratuvshin Gombosuren and discussed injecting new energy and substance into six-decade-old bilateral ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Haque also called on Mongolian Health Minister, S. Chinzorig and discussed cooperation in the health sector focusing on medical student exchanges, nurses training and supply of Pakistan's medical and surgical equipment to Mongolia.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Agriculture Student Visit Mongolia Textile

Recent Stories

Condolence meeting held at Information Office Lark ..

Condolence meeting held at Information Office Larkana

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits free flour distribution cent ..

4 minutes ago
 Motorway Police recovers drugs near Chakri

Motorway Police recovers drugs near Chakri

8 minutes ago
 SSP directs officers to ensure security arrangemen ..

SSP directs officers to ensure security arrangements at Bachat Bazaars

8 minutes ago
 Sudanese Military, Civil Forces Set to Sign Final ..

Sudanese Military, Civil Forces Set to Sign Final Agreement on April 6 - Spokesp ..

9 minutes ago
 Leader of Russian Liberal Democrats Says Too Early ..

Leader of Russian Liberal Democrats Says Too Early to Consider 2024 Presidential ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.