Moinuddin Haider opens Sir Syed Institute of Emerging Technology

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Governor Sindh, Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider inaugurated the Sir Syed Institute of Emerging Technology at Sir Syed Tower by cutting the ribbon organised by Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA) here on Monday.

He was the chief guest of the launching ceremony of the institute that will initially begin with Cyber Security course programme and later many other technologies will be introduced.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, he said that Sir Syed Institute of Emerging Technology would prove to be an important milestone in imparting technical education among the youth.

Addressing the ceremony, President AMUOBA and Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Jawaid Anwar, said that the present time is the era of technology.

General Secretary AMUOBA, Muhammad Arshad Khan we have established academic institutions and started the project of 14-storey Sir Syed Tower and today we are launching Sir Syed Institute of Emerging Technology at Sir Syed Tower.