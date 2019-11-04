UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moinuddin Haider Opens Sir Syed Institute Of Emerging Technology

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:34 PM

Moinuddin Haider opens Sir Syed Institute of Emerging Technology

Former Governor Sindh, Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider inaugurated the Sir Syed Institute of Emerging Technology at Sir Syed Tower by cutting the ribbon organised by Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA) here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Governor Sindh, Lt. Gen. (R) Moinuddin Haider inaugurated the Sir Syed Institute of Emerging Technology at Sir Syed Tower by cutting the ribbon organised by Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA) here on Monday.

He was the chief guest of the launching ceremony of the institute that will initially begin with Cyber Security course programme and later many other technologies will be introduced.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, he said that Sir Syed Institute of Emerging Technology would prove to be an important milestone in imparting technical education among the youth.

Addressing the ceremony, President AMUOBA and Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Jawaid Anwar, said that the present time is the era of technology.

General Secretary AMUOBA, Muhammad Arshad Khan we have established academic institutions and started the project of 14-storey Sir Syed Tower and today we are launching Sir Syed Institute of Emerging Technology at Sir Syed Tower.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Governor Education Moinuddin Haider Aligarh University Of Engineering And Technology Muslim

Recent Stories

Meesha Shafi backs Rabi Pirzada, condemns video le ..

11 minutes ago

Iranians Rally to Mark 40th Anniversary of US Emba ..

2 minutes ago

ASEAN parliamentarian delegation arrives in Islama ..

2 minutes ago

Clean Green Pakistan Index to kick start competiti ..

2 minutes ago

Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi contributed to streng ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Announces New Oil, Gas Reserves, Says Mu ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.