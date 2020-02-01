UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOIP Measures In Place To Control Sugar Hoarding, Price Hike

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOIP measures in place to control sugar hoarding, price hike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry of Industries and Production (MOIP) has written letters to the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to take effective measures against sugar hoarding and price hike in their respective domains.

According to the ministry's official memorandum, the undersigned was directed to refer to Sugar Advisory board (SAB)'s meeting held on January 28, in which sugar stocks and prices were discussed in detail.

During SAB meeting, it said, the representatives of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments informed that due to overall decline in sugarcane production this year, production of sugar was expected to decline in current crushing session.

The national average retail prices continuously showing rising trend in the market despite of crushing season was in process, it added.

Moreover, during current price hike l&P Division again wrote a letter to the provincial chief secretaries with the request to control recent price hike in the country.

As per the details, it said, "Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977 has been delegated to Provincial Governments in 2006. The administration of this act has been also transferred to the Interior Division to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

During the SAB meeting held on October 29, 2019 Secretary (Industries and Production-I&P) also discussed rising prices of sugar and afterwards wrote a letter to Provincial Chief Secretaries for controlling of hoarding and profiteering in their respective provinces." In the light of the above mentioned, consequently government of Punjab fixed the retail price of Sugar at Rs70 per kilogramme (kg) utilizing powers under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977 in all its districts.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took serious action against profiteering and hoarding of sugar in the province.

Furthermore, a notification was also issued by MOIP to Commerce Division to approach Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet after the SAB meeting decided discontinuation of export quota of sugar.

The notification was in the light of the meeting decisions in which it was decided that Commerce Division should approach ECC of the Cabinet to stop remaining export quota from 1.1 Million tons allocated quota for exports vide ECC decisions in case No. 96/19/2018 and case No. 143/29/2018 dated October 02, 2018 and dated December 04, 2018 respectively.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Punjab Price January October December Stocks 2018 2019 Market Commerce All From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

34 minutes ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

35 minutes ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.