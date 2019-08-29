UrduPoint.com
MoIT Created 9000 Jobs Through Five NICs:Federal Minister For Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddique

MoIT created 9000 jobs through five NICs:Federal minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddique

Ministry of Information Technology has created 9000 jobs and generated revenue amounted to Rs 500 million through five start ups in National Incubation Centers (NIC) during past year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):Ministry of Information Technology has created 9000 jobs and generated revenue amounted to Rs 500 million through five start ups in National Incubation Centers (NIC) during past year.

With the aim to mainstreaming youth by providing digital entrepreneurial ecosystem, MoIT has taken different initiatives to mobilize youth and create employment opportunities for IT enthusiasts as Pakistan produced 25,000 IT graduates annually, according to the data provided by MoIT.

During last year, the ministry has established start ups in five�National Incubation Center's (NICs) that raised a collective investment commitment of Rs 1.3 Billion from the local and international private sector companies.

Through these start ups, more than 9000 jobs have been created for youth and skilled manpower related to IT industry while revenue amounting to Rs 500 Million has also been generated by the said project.

Besides, under the "DigiSkills" program, during the last year, a total of 312,000 trainings were provided to young freelancing entrepreneurs in the country to help them earn reasonable livelihood as freelancers.

An estimated amount of $14 million has been generated through this intervention and support for the freelance ecosystem, according to the data.

For future initiatives, MoIT has planned to launch a web portal that would enable the young IT experts to share their creative ideas related to Information Technology.

The announcement was made earlier by Federal minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddique while addressing the media regarding ministry's one year performance.

This initiative aimed to invite the youth to come forward with their IT related Ideas through web portal and create a Bank of Ideas for the development of this sector and country at large.

