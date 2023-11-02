MoIT directs PTA to issue policy directive aimed at ensuring smartphone accessibility for general population

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT) has directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to issue a comprehensive policy directive aimed at ensuring smartphone accessibility for the general population.

Dr. Umar Saif, the Caretaker Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, issued directives during a high-level meeting attended by key representatives from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), cellular operators, as well as members of the investment and banking sectors.

The Primary objective of this initiative is to provide accessibility and convenience to smartphones for the general public.

This comprehensive approach is seen as a significant leap forward in enhancing smartphone accessibility, particularly for underprivileged communities.

Dr Umar Saif expressed hope that this initiative will not only empower marginalized communities but also lead to increased smartphone usage, ultimately fostering a more digitally connected and inclusive society.

Dr Umar Saif said that the first step would involve blocking the phone, with a subsequent step entailing the blocking of SIMs and national identity cards for individuals who do not meet their financial obligations.

He said hoped a surge in smartphone demand is anticipated to benefit Pakistan's mobile phone manufacturing industry and contribute to the overall national economy.

The Caretaker Minister acknowledged the challenges and obstacles that must be addressed before implementing this substantial decision, highlighting its pivotal role in embracing the digital world and promoting e-commerce.

In a separate meeting with a high-level delegation, Dr Umar Saif explored the possibility of exporting Pakistani smartphones to Rwanda.

The Rwandan government has demonstrated a keen interest in Pakistani smartphones, signifying potential collaboration on this front.