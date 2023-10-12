Open Menu

MoIT Issues Notification For CERT Rules 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT) here on Thursday issued a notification for the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) Rules 2023.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif, said that the initiative aimed mm,to enhance Pakistan's cyber security measures, prevent potential cyber threats to the country's data, and ensure swift responses in case of cyber attacks.

Under these rules, both National and Sectoral-level Computer Emergency Response Teams will be established and the teams are tasked with the responsibility of monitoring and safeguarding Pakistan's cyberspace 24/7, including during holidays, he said.

The minister said, the National CERT, funded by the Ministry of IT, will maintain close coordination with various Sectoral CERT teams, providing timely assistance when needed.

This coordinated approach, he said, will ensure a robust defence against cyber threats.

He said, as part of these new rules, the National Security Operations Center will also be established to facilitate the practical implementation of these regulations.

Dr. Umar Saif announced that the notification for the establishment of the IT CERT Council will be issued in the coming days.

The council will consist of members from various government bodies, including the Secretary of IT as the Chairman, along with representatives from the Ministry of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Cabinet Division.

Furthermore, the council will include members from the National Security Division, the Telecom Sector, Industry, Academia, and Civil Society.

These representatives will play a crucial role in overseeing and advancing Pakistan's cybersecurity efforts.

