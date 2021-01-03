MoIT made efforts for better broadband connectivity across country:Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Sunday said that the Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT) made all out efforts to ensure better broadband connectivity across the country particularly rural areas under the vision of Digital Pakistan.

The ministry was also working to resolve the issues related to taxation of IT industry, he said while speaking as a Chief Guest at a celebratory ceremony for Systems Limited which won the Forbes Asia's Best Under a Billion 2020 award.

The minister said that IT exports of the country were raised by 44%, besides the Ministry of IT was making efforts for further increase of the IT related exports.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that the 5G would be introduced in the country by the end of 2022.

He said the MoIT took the pandemic as an opportunity rather crisis.

During pandemic crisis when all the sectors in the country were facing downfalls, the IT industry of the country was on path of progress.

The Minister said that the government was also making efforts to accommodate the IT graduates which were 25000 in numbers generated by different varsities of the country annually.

Syed Amin Ul Haque told the participants that he had maintained strict merit policy for all the affairs of his ministry with zero tolerance for corruption.

He announced that IT Ministry was signing a contract regarding Optic Fiber Network Projects in Sindh worth Rs. 3 billion on Monday (January 3).

On the occasion, Member Prime Minister's Task Force on IT Jehan Ara, Pakistan Software Export board Managing Director Usman Nasir, CEO Systems Limited Asif Peer and others also spoke.