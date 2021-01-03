UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoIT Made Efforts For Better Broadband Connectivity Across Country:Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 05:10 PM

MoIT made efforts for better broadband connectivity across country:Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Sunday said that the Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT) made all out efforts to ensure better broadband connectivity across the country particularly rural areas under the vision of Digital Pakistan.

The ministry was also working to resolve the issues related to taxation of IT industry, he said while speaking as a Chief Guest at a celebratory ceremony for Systems Limited which won the Forbes Asia's Best Under a Billion 2020 award.

The minister said that IT exports of the country were raised by 44%, besides the Ministry of IT was making efforts for further increase of the IT related exports.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that the 5G would be introduced in the country by the end of 2022.

He said the MoIT took the pandemic as an opportunity rather crisis.

During pandemic crisis when all the sectors in the country were facing downfalls, the IT industry of the country was on path of progress.

The Minister said that the government was also making efforts to accommodate the IT graduates which were 25000 in numbers generated by different varsities of the country annually.

Syed Amin Ul Haque told the participants that he had maintained strict merit policy for all the affairs of his ministry with zero tolerance for corruption.

He announced that IT Ministry was signing a contract regarding Optic Fiber Network Projects in Sindh worth Rs. 3 billion on Monday (January 3).

On the occasion, Member Prime Minister's Task Force on IT Jehan Ara, Pakistan Software Export board Managing Director Usman Nasir, CEO Systems Limited Asif Peer and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption Prime Minister Technology Exports Forbes Progress Nasir 5G January Sunday 2020 All Government Industry Best Asia Merit Packaging Limited Systems Limited Billion

Recent Stories

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

44 minutes ago

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

6 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.