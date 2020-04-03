UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoIT To Sign MoU With China For Cooperation In ICT Field

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:41 PM

MoIT to sign MoU with China for cooperation in ICT field

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoTT) will sing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China for cooperation in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoTT) will sing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China for cooperation in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

"Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is working on bilateral cooperation initiative with its Chinese counterpart, in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT)" said a press release issued here on Friday.

A draft of MoU has already been approved by Federal Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui.

The MoU is encompassing ICT infrastructure development, application innovation, human resource development, cyber security, radio spectrum regulation and technology business forum for harnessing the benefits of ICT cooperation and resulting in enhancing digital space for the greater benefit of people and especially the youth.

Related Topics

Technology Business China Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat seeks world attention towards Indian ..

3 minutes ago

Pie in the sky: Aussie plane delivers pizza to loc ..

48 seconds ago

COVID-19 cases exceed 7,000 in Israel

49 seconds ago

Tunnel Network, Militants' Arms Depots Discovered ..

51 seconds ago

Germany's virus curbs are working, say experts

52 seconds ago

Indian police arrests four youth in IOK

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.