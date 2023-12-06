Open Menu

MOITT Announces Initiatives To Empower Freelancers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) has announced a groundbreaking initiative, offering interest-free loans to freelancers to empower independent professionals by enabling them to establish e-working centers, addressing the critical challenge of inadequate workplaces.

According to official of MOITT under the comprehensive plan, "Each freelancer is set to receive financial assistance of Rs 100,000 to establish their own e-working center. This strategic move is anticipated to revolutionize the freelance landscape in the country, significantly enhancing the economic contributions of freelancers."

Highlighting the initiative's significance, ministry official said, "Despite approximately 1.5 million freelancers in Pakistan having undergone government training, many still face challenges in acquiring essential resources like computers and dedicated work spaces."

"To address this issue, the government has allocated an impressive Rs 50 billion investment to establish private-sector co-working spaces, benefiting half a million freelancers nationwide. The goal is not only to provide necessary infrastructure but also to create an ecosystem fostering creativity and productivity," he informed.

Expressing optimism, official hope that, with the support of this initiative, each freelancer could potentially earn up to $30,000 annually, making a significant and direct contribution to the national economy.

The official emphasized the paramount importance of equipping freelancers with the tools and environments they need to thrive in the digital landscape.

"This initiative goes beyond empowering individuals; it positions Pakistan as a hub for independent professionals, paving the way for sustained economic growth and fostering a culture of innovation."

"As the freelance sector continues to play a pivotal role in the global economy, Pakistan's proactive and forward-thinking approach stands out."

"By addressing the fundamental challenges faced by freelancers, the government aims not only to uplift its freelance workforce but also to position the country globally as a center for independent professionals, ready to contribute to and lead in the ever-evolving digital landscape," the official added.

