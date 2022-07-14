MOITT approves Rs. 32.13 bln for USF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Ministry for Information Technology and Telecommunications has approved budget of Rs. 32.13 billion for the Universal Service Fund for the financial year 2022-23 to provide broadband services to un-served and under-served areas.

"In 13 years from 2006 to 2019, the number of USF projects was limited to 59, after which directives were issued to speed-up number of projects and increase the performance, as a result, 65 Broadband Service and OFC projects were launched from 2019 to date which is a record itself," the official of the ministry of IT said.

He said that as a result of Telecom Policies and provision of broadband services to the un-served and under-served areas, the number of telecom subscribers has reached a record level of 193 million by May 30, 2022.

Similarly, the number of 3g and 4g subscribers in the country has crossed 114 million while the number of subscribers using broadband services has reached 117 million.