MoITT; cooperating in matters related to granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Friday said that his is fully active and cooperating in matters related to granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis (I-Voting) as per the directive of the Prime Minister and the order of the Supreme Court.

In an statement, the Minister said that the impression is being given that the ministry of IT has declined to become a party in the affairs of the electronic voting machines and I-voting for overseas Pakistanis has no reality.

"On the issue of I-voting or EVM, the ministry of IT, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are in coordination with the concerned authorities and hope that the technical issue regarding voting rights for overseas Pakistanis will be resolve soon" he added.

Syed Amin-Ul-Haque said that the issue of electronic voting machine (EVM) belonged to the Ministry of Science and Technology and Election Commission of Pakistan to which whenever technical assistance is required, the Ministry of IT responds immediately.

Regarding the date-protection of I-voting, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is making arrangements in this regard, while the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) also has full capacity to secure the data, however, it is the sole discretion of the ECP as to whom it chooses to secure the data. The Ministry of IT is always ready to provide full technical support in this regard.