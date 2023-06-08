MoITT has potential to create employment opportunities, enhance human capital, improve governance: Economic Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has great potential to create employment opportunities, enhance human capital, improve governance, facilitate social inclusion, attract investment and make markets and institutions more efficient

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has great potential to create employment opportunities, enhance human capital, improve governance, facilitate social inclusion, attract investment and make markets and institutions more efficient.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 unveiled on Thursday, "IT can also enhance social welfare and environmental sustainability by easy access to information relating with education, healthcare and public services as well as reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions" The government recognized the growth of IT and telecommunication industry as a vital lever for the mid to long-term progress of the country. Therefore, the government is working on 'Digital Pakistan Vision' to enhance digital economy footprint to spur economic prosperity and public empowerment.

The government is striving to improve the quality of life, economic and social well-being by making IT services more accessible, affordable, and universal.

The government is strengthening its digital economy which it views as an enabler of both social inclusion and economic growth.

The government has developed a comprehensive strategy that focuses on capacity building of public and private sector entities, besides providing appropriate infrastructure and platforms in the field of IT.

The key pillars of the strategy to achieve the vision include E-Governance, IT Infrastructure, Human Capital Development, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Development and Export of IT and IT enabled Services (ITeS), Fintech, E-Commerce and Digital Platforms, Privacy and Security, Partnership and Collaboration.

There are 5,109 IT and ITeS companies registered with Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) as of March 2023 representing the exporters.