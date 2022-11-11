MOITT launches 70 projects worth Rs 65bln through USF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication through the Universal Service Fund (USF) had launched some 70 projects of optical fiber cable (OFC) and broadband infrastructure development in four provinces at a cost of Rs 65 billion.

"In the province of Sindh alone, 20 projects of NGBSD and OFC worth Rs 16.3 billion have been started so far in 20 districts, including Tharparkar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Larkana, Badin, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Mirpurkhas, and Dadu," said an official of the Ministry of IT.

He said that projects of connectivity of the un-served and under-served communities of Baluchistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces had also been launched.

The Ministry, he said, through USF aimed to connect all the citizens of the country as digitalization had become a priority for businesses and communities. Under its Next Generation Optic Fiber (NG-OF) Network and Services program, USF had contracted over 16,000 km of Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) to benefit 31.5 million populations across the country.

About the Karachi IT Park, he said, it would be a gateway for an innovative future and a strengthened economy. "Karachi IT Park is the largest IT project of its kind in Pakistan, which will benefit not only the citizens of Karachi but also the IT professionals and companies of Sindh and the rest of Pakistan," he added.

The IT parks across the country provide a place where innovative businesses could develop and prosper in a favorable environment. Most Software technology/IT parks provide ample space for business development. Governments all over the world often invest in these technology parks to boost their regional and national economies.

He said technology parks must comply with basic infrastructure requirements such as clean facilities and ample working space. However, tech parks were also equipped with the latest technology and telecommunication facilities that make it easy to establish and manage a business.

The range of services offered by the parks was closely linked to the functions that they had to fulfill, he said, adding the benefits of the technology parks were not limited to enterprises and tenants of the parks, but also for companies outside the parks. The benefits of technology parks included a boost in the knowledge-based economy, entrepreneurship, and the latest technologies, he said.