MoITT through PSEB establish 43 STPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), through the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), has established 43 Software Technology Parks (STPs) across the country, including in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

These parks host over 350 IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) companies, employing 18,000 professionals across a combined covered area of 1.9 million square feet. Notably, 20% of the workforce in these STPs consists of women, said an official of the Ministry of IT.

These facilities, set up between FY 2022-24, are located in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Gilgit, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, Swat, Quetta, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Gujrat, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Gakuch, Bahawalpur, and Khuzdar.

The STPs contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economy, generating $100 million annually in foreign exchange earnings and $15 million in domestic revenue.To further enhance the country's ICT infrastructure, a state-of-the-art IT Park is under development in Karachi, covering 1.12 million square feet.

Expected to be operational by 2027, the $186 million project will create 13,400 jobs and is projected to boost IT exports by $90 million. Similarly, an IT Park in Islamabad, covering 720,000 square feet, is currently under construction. scheduled for completion in 2025 at $88.

4 million, it is expected to generate 7,500 jobs and increase IT exports by $70 million.

As part of its digital empowerment initiatives, the government plans to establish 250 e-Rozgaar centers across Pakistan over the next three years (by 2027) under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) project, “Prime Minister’s Initiatives—Support for Startups, Specialized IT Trainings, and Venture Capital.”

These centers aim to support 25,000 freelancers and entrepreneurs, generating an additional $18-20 million in revenue. In FY 2024-25, 50 e-Rozgaar centers are set to become operational.

Pakistan’s first-ever Women Technology Park is being developed in collaboration with the Women’s University in Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and is expected to be operational in FY 2024-25.

The PSEB is also establishing an STP in Gilgit-Baltistan in strategic partnership with the Special Communications Organization (SCO) and the GB government. The government remains fully committed to supporting Pakistan’s ICT industry and has launched multiple programs in consultation with industry stakeholders.

These initiatives include capacity-building programs for ICT professionals and IT companies, as well as international marketing efforts to enhance Pakistan’s presence in global markets.