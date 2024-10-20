Moj Darya Urs Starts
Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The 462nd annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Moj Darya Bukhari started Sunday under the auspices of the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department.
Auqaf Secretary Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari inaugurated the three-day Urs celebrations by laying a traditional chadar on the shrine of the saint.
Deputy Director Administration Asif Ijaz , Administrator Lahore (West) Zone Ayaz Ahmed Lashari and a large number of pilgrims were also present in the opening ceremony, besides the chairman, members of the religious affairs committee. Special dua was offered for the development, progress and stability of the country.
The Urs celebrations will conclude on Tuesday night with a collective prayer.
