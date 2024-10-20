Open Menu

Moj Darya Urs Starts

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Moj Darya Urs starts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The 462nd annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Moj Darya Bukhari started Sunday under the auspices of the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department.

Auqaf Secretary Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari inaugurated the three-day Urs celebrations by laying a traditional chadar on the shrine of the saint.

Deputy Director Administration Asif Ijaz , Administrator Lahore (West) Zone Ayaz Ahmed Lashari and a large number of pilgrims were also present in the opening ceremony, besides the chairman, members of the religious affairs committee. Special dua was offered for the development, progress and stability of the country.

The Urs celebrations will conclude on Tuesday night with a collective prayer.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Progress Sunday Prayer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

18 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

18 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

18 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

18 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

18 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

18 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

18 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan