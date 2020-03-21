MOL donates 50,000 masks to combat Coronavirus

In a bid to save thousands of lives from the fatal coronavirus, MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V donated 50,000 face masks for the residents of its operational areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here Saturday

With the virus scare gripping the country, there is shortage of supplies nationwide. MOL Pakistan, a socially responsible entity, decided to contribute to the people it works with, by contributing 50,000 masks to protect them from the deadly virus.

MOL Group Regional Vice President Middle East, Africa & Pakistan, Ali Murtaza Abbas said that they stand by their Pakistani brethren in these crucial times and as a socially responsible company wanted to contribute in a practical and hands-on manner.

As there is a dire shortage of masks, MOL Group decided to step in and help. We hope our contributions will help fighting this pandemic and we wish everyone, a safe and healthy future," he concluded.