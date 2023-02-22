MOL Group chairman calls on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman MOL Group Zsolt Hernadi on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Hungary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Chairman MOL Group Zsolt Hernadi on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Hungary.

The MOL chairman briefed the foreign minister about the operation of the company in the energy sector, in Pakistan, a press release said.

The foreign minister while appreciating MOL performance stressed upon enhancement of MOL presence in Pakistan.

Earlier, the foreign minister had arrived on a one-day visit to Hungary.