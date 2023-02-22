UrduPoint.com

MOL Group Chairman Calls On Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 11:15 PM

MOL Group chairman calls on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman MOL Group Zsolt Hernadi on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Hungary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Chairman MOL Group Zsolt Hernadi on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Hungary.

The MOL chairman briefed the foreign minister about the operation of the company in the energy sector, in Pakistan, a press release said.

The foreign minister while appreciating MOL performance stressed upon enhancement of MOL presence in Pakistan.

Earlier, the foreign minister had arrived on a one-day visit to Hungary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Company Visit Hungary

Recent Stories

Imran can boast on nothing but 'Toshakhana scandal ..

Imran can boast on nothing but 'Toshakhana scandal': Mohsin Ranjha

2 minutes ago
 Javed criticizes last regime for weak handling of ..

Javed criticizes last regime for weak handling of economic sector

1 second ago
 Paris protest against TotalEnergies East Africa oi ..

Paris protest against TotalEnergies East Africa oil pipeline

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on roadmap of National Ca ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on roadmap of National Carbon Sequestration Project by ..

33 minutes ago
 Ramesh for devising consortium to cope with econom ..

Ramesh for devising consortium to cope with economic crisis

3 seconds ago
 Palestine to Appeal to Int'l Courts Over Israeli R ..

Palestine to Appeal to Int'l Courts Over Israeli Raid in Nablus - Foreign Minist ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.