MOL Group chairman, Vitafort CEO call on FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Chairman of MOL Group Zsolt Hernadi on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Hungary.

The MOL chairman briefed the foreign minister about the operation of the company in the energy sector in Pakistan, a press release said.

The foreign minister while appreciating the MOL's performance, stressed upon enhancement of the company's presence in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Vitafort Chief Executive Officer Zoltan Kulik also separately called on the foreign minister.

The foreign minister highlighted the investment-friendly policies of Pakistan and expressed the hope that Hungarian companies would avail of the investment opportunities.

Earlier, the foreign minister arrived in Hungary on a one-day visit.