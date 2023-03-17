MOL group donates 50 sewing machines to deserving females

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):The MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company on Friday organised an event in connection with International Women's Day and distributed 50 sewing machines among deserving females in the district.

The sewing machines were donated by Regional Vice President Middle East, Africa and Pakistan of MOL Group Ali Murtaza Abbas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Rina Soharwardi also participated in the event as chief guest.

She appreciated the initiative and highlighted the role of women in different fields of life, adding that women's education and vocational training were necessary for the development and prosperity of society.