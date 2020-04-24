UrduPoint.com
MOL Keeps Operation Open To Meet Energy Demand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:31 PM

With zero reported cases of Covid 19 in its exploration and production fields of KP through strictly maintaining health, safety and environment (HSE) undertakings of the company, MOL Pakistan is wholly committed to keeping its operational continuation to meet the energy demand of the country despite testing times

According to a press release issued by the company here, MOL Pakistan has formulated Country Pandemic Operative Response (CPOR) Plan in line with recommendations of the WHO and the National Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19 by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSRC), and as outlined in the National Action Plan for Coronavirus.

More than 500 employees were working in different fields across KP and at the headquarters in Islamabad that are stringently observing the safety protocols set by the management following the CPOR. The purpose of this effort is to keep our employees safe from any kind of exposure towards Corona Virus, thus to continue exploration and production without any disruption.

Under CPOR, the company was guaranteeing high levels of screening and rapid testing protocols.

Cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces, frequent fogging, increased food safety, travel restrictions and bans, along with implementing effective precautionary measures such as frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rubs or soap and water, maintaining social distance, and self-isolation is strictly observed/followed when necessary.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and gloves as well as cleaning and disinfection products were supplied to MOL Pakistan employees. Medical doctors were available around the clock at every installation to closely monitor health standards of every employee, said the statement.

Being an integrated, international oil and gas company which is active in over 30 countries with a dynamic international workforce of 26,000 people, we are well-equipped to continue our operations during any situation.

"Working in Pakistan, we are completely aware of its energy demands, that is why the group is providing full anti-pandemic support and technical guidance to MOL Pakistan by continuously ensuring that best-practices are developed and implemented to get uninterrupted exploration and production," the statement concluded.

