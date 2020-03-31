MOL Pakistan Donates PKR 3 Million for the Establishment of Quarantine Facilities

MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V is a socially responsible companyand maintaining its practice of stepping up in times of need, it has donated PKR 3 million for establishing four (4) COVID-19 quarantine facilities in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020) MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V is a socially responsible companyand maintaining its practice of stepping up in times of need, it has donated PKR 3 million for establishing four (4) COVID-19 quarantine facilities in Islamabad.

With the current crisis of the pandemic, MOL Pakistan has stepped up their efforts to fight the deadly Corona Virus.

Just last week the company had donated masks in their operational areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and this is indeed another commendable effort towards fighting the COVID-19.

MOL Pakistan has always supported the government in times of need in the past as well, like in the 2005 devastating earthquake, the 2010 floods, the IDP situation, and in establishing shelter homes.

The four (4) quarantine centres are being established to fight the Corona Virus pandemic at the following locations; Hajj Complex, Sector I-9, Pak-China Friendship Centre and ChatthaBakhtawar in Islamabad.



This support has been planned in consultation with Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan – Member National Assembly and through the offices of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (CC-ICT), Mr.

Amer Ali Ahmad and District Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (DC-ICT), Mr. Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat.

Commenting on the occasion, MOL Group Regional Vice President Middle East Africa & Pakistan, Mr.

Ali Murtaza Abbas said, “MOL Group has always played a strong leader in supporting the governments in all its operating countries. We are very proud of our employees who continue to work at the field, to maintain the supply of gas, crude and LPG, so that we can continue to maintain the energy needs of the country, as we supply around 10% of gas and 30% of LPG to the Pakistani grid."

He continued, “We are proud of our efforts in these times of crisis and will do whatever we can to halt the progress of this deadly Corona virus.

I would especially like to thank MNA Mr. Awan, Chief Commissioner Mr. Ahmad and Deputy Commissioner Mr. Shafqaat for their outstanding work in this time of crisis and for supporting the people of Pakistan in the times of need.”