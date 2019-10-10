UrduPoint.com
MOL Pakistan Donates Rs.1m For Deaf, Dumb Centre

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

In a bid to support children that are struggling with their hearing and speech abilities, MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Co. has donated Rs.1million to the Centre for Speech and Hearing in Mardan that is actively working on such children

MOL Pakistan wishes to make these children an active member of the society, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V has been working in Pakistan for the last two decades. As a responsible corporate entity, it fully understands that it needs to invest in the human capital of Pakistan.

With a commendable track record of Corporate Social Responsibility, MOL Pakistan always strives towards sustainable and concrete efforts that make a long-term impact.

Keeping in view this record in mind MOL Pakistan decided to support the cause of children with hearing impairment.

At the occasion, DMD/CFO MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V, Mr. Andras Madi, said, "I think this Centre is doing amazing work for these children and I would personally recommend to everyone to help them in every which way possible".

MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East Africa and Pakistan, Ali Murtaza Abbas commented, "MOL Group has always found ways to support the communities it works with, ensuring that our interventions are sustainable and have a stronger impact.

This we feel is the best way to support communities and bring about economic and human development."

