UrduPoint.com

MOL Pakistan Holds Community Sports Gala For Girls

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 08:03 PM

MOL Pakistan holds Community Sports Gala for girls

MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. in partnership with the Joint Venture consortium of Tal Block and in collaboration with the district administration of Kohat held a Community Sports Gala for girls in Kohat, said a press release issued here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. in partnership with the Joint Venture consortium of Tal Block and in collaboration with the district administration of Kohat held a Community Sports Gala for girls in Kohat, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

More than 200 girl students from various schools and colleges of the adjoining areas attended the event held at the Kohat District Sports Complex. Girls actively participated in various team games and sports such as badminton, volleyball, and table tennis, etc.

Reena Shaheed Sohorwerdi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Kohat was the chief guest at the event. Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Furqan Ashraf, and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lachi Khola Tariq, the sports activities were also witnessed by Sajid Khan Afridi, District Sport Officer (DSO), District Kohat, and all members of District and School Administrations.

While talking to the audience, the chief guest said he was extremely thankful to MOL Pakistan for its support towards promoting healthy activities for the youth, especially girls from this area,".

The district administration was committed to supporting and encouraging youth, girls in particular, to play team and individual sports, she added.

In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan said that the company operates in some of the most rural and remotest parts of the country, where they promote sports and games as a means of cultural conservation and to promote the spirit of sports, inclusivity, and a healthy lifestyle in our local communities.

However, he added, "due to very limited sports facilities and equipment, recreational activities and sports are not always available and accessible. Therefore, at the request of our local communities, especially youth, MOL Pakistan regularly sponsors and organizes community sports galas through our corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives".

In the end, the chief guest distributed trophies and prizes among the winners and the runner-ups. The girls thanked the company for supporting women and girls and promoting their inclusion and empowerment in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Tennis Sports Martyrs Shaheed Badminton Company Oil Kohat Middle East Women Gas Afridi Event All From

Recent Stories

Liquid Foreign Reserves stand at US$ 8,539.6 milli ..

Liquid Foreign Reserves stand at US$ 8,539.6 million

1 minute ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Umm Yifee ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Umm Yifeenah Bridge

1 hour ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices in p ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices in plea against suspension of LG p ..

1 minute ago
 Moscow Slams International Organizations for Silen ..

Moscow Slams International Organizations for Silence After POWs Execution by Kie ..

59 minutes ago
 New EU Sanctions Against Russia to Target Politici ..

New EU Sanctions Against Russia to Target Politicians, Military, Media - Von Der ..

59 minutes ago
 Lawyers thrash prime accused in bus hostess assaul ..

Lawyers thrash prime accused in bus hostess assault case

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.