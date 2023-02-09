MOL Pakistan holds Community Sports Gala for girls

MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. in partnership with the Joint Venture consortium of Tal Block and in collaboration with the district administration of Kohat held a Community Sports Gala for girls in Kohat, said a press release issued here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. in partnership with the Joint Venture consortium of Tal Block and in collaboration with the district administration of Kohat held a Community Sports Gala for girls in Kohat, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

More than 200 girl students from various schools and colleges of the adjoining areas attended the event held at the Kohat District Sports Complex. Girls actively participated in various team games and sports such as badminton, volleyball, and table tennis, etc.

Reena Shaheed Sohorwerdi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Kohat was the chief guest at the event. Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Furqan Ashraf, and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lachi Khola Tariq, the sports activities were also witnessed by Sajid Khan Afridi, District Sport Officer (DSO), District Kohat, and all members of District and School Administrations.

While talking to the audience, the chief guest said he was extremely thankful to MOL Pakistan for its support towards promoting healthy activities for the youth, especially girls from this area,".

The district administration was committed to supporting and encouraging youth, girls in particular, to play team and individual sports, she added.

In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan said that the company operates in some of the most rural and remotest parts of the country, where they promote sports and games as a means of cultural conservation and to promote the spirit of sports, inclusivity, and a healthy lifestyle in our local communities.

However, he added, "due to very limited sports facilities and equipment, recreational activities and sports are not always available and accessible. Therefore, at the request of our local communities, especially youth, MOL Pakistan regularly sponsors and organizes community sports galas through our corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives".

In the end, the chief guest distributed trophies and prizes among the winners and the runner-ups. The girls thanked the company for supporting women and girls and promoting their inclusion and empowerment in the area.