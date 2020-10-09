UrduPoint.com
MOL Pakistan Setup Computer Lab At Girls School

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:35 PM

MOL Pakistan setup computer lab at girls school

Under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company has donated desktop computers and chairs to set up a computer lab at government high school for girls in village Ahmadi Banda

In a simple ceremony held at the school premises, company's Community Development Manager Tariq Javed Khattak handed over the items to the school principal.

In a simple ceremony held at the school premises, company's Community Development Manager Tariq Javed Khattak handed over the items to the school principal.

Later the computer lab was formally inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner Eidnawaz Shinwari who was the chief guest.

While speaking at the ceremony, the assistant commissioner appreciated the initiative by MOL Pakistan and assured continued support for smooth operations in the area.

On the occasion, principal of the school Rifat Tanveer said, "Learning about the latest technological tools through the internet is the need of time. We are delighted that MOL Pakistan, by understanding this need, has come forward to equip our school with such latest facilities which definitely will enhance learning capabilities of our students."Drive for Economic and Environmental Development (DEED) Chairman Syed Muhammad Hanif Shah said, 'We are most pleased to work with MOL Pakistan through the company's CSR initiatives that provide resources and facilities to local communities in need.

