MOL temporarily shut down production from two wells at TAL Block

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):In wake of the terrorist incident TAL Block, district Hangu, MOL Pakistan has temporarily shut down production from two wells till completion of an on-site regulatory investigation, said a statement issued here by MOL Group on Tuesday.

It said that there was an attack on security forces near 2 wells in the MOL-operated TAL Block in Pakistan.

No MOL employee was present at the scene of the attack and 6 members of the security personnel from a Paramilitary force and 3rd party contractors guarding the area were killed.

The attack has occurred at a distance from the plant area, and production at the other wells continues uninterrupted.

The incident does not affect MOL's production in Pakistan.