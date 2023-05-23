UrduPoint.com

MOL Temporarily Shut Down Production From Two Wells At TAL Block

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 06:33 PM

In wake of the terrorist incident TAL Block, district Hangu, MOL Pakistan has temporarily shut down production from two wells till completion of an on-site regulatory investigation, said a statement issued here by MOL Group on Tuesday

It said that there was an attack on security forces near 2 wells in the MOL-operated TAL Block in Pakistan.

No MOL employee was present at the scene of the attack and 6 members of the security personnel from a Paramilitary force and 3rd party contractors guarding the area were killed.

The attack has occurred at a distance from the plant area, and production at the other wells continues uninterrupted.

The incident does not affect MOL's production in Pakistan.

