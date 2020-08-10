UrduPoint.com
Mola Bux Chandio Condemns Chaman Bomb Blast

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Mola Bux Chandio condemns Chaman bomb blast

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The central Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party Senator Mola Bux Chandio while condemning Chaman bomb blast expressed condolence with the families of the martyrs of the terrorist attack.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Senator Chandio said people of Pakistan had sacrificed thousands of lives for restoration of peace in the country and they would not let anti state elements to deteriorate law and order situation in the country once again.

PPP leader also prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for early recovery of the injured.

