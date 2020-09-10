Mola Bux Chandio presents cheque of annual grant to HPC

(@FahadShabbir)

The central Information Secretary Pakistan People's Party, Senator Mola Bux Chandio, Thursday presented a cheque of Rs. 15 million to president and general secretary of Hyderabad press club on behalf of Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Former Federal minister Mola Bux Chandio paid visit to Hyderabad Press Club and met with president Lala Rehman Samo, general secretary Muhammad Hussain Khan and other governing body members and presented cheque of Rs. 15 million in lieu of Sindh Government's annual grant to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Chandio said PPP always supported the journalists' fraternity as media was playing a vital role towards the betterment of the society.

He said PPP always believed in freedom of press and media and it would remain committed to resolve issues of media persons and the media outlets.

The Lala Rehman Samo and Mohammad Hussain Khan appreciated Sindh Government for granting Rs. 15 million to the press club Hyderabad.

The district president Pakistan People's Party Hyderabad Saghir Ahmed Qureshi, Dost Ali Veesaar and party's local leaders were also present on the occasion.