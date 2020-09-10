UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mola Bux Chandio Presents Cheque Of Annual Grant To HPC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Mola Bux Chandio presents cheque of annual grant to HPC

The central Information Secretary Pakistan People's Party, Senator Mola Bux Chandio, Thursday presented a cheque of Rs. 15 million to president and general secretary of Hyderabad press club on behalf of Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The central Information Secretary Pakistan People's Party, Senator Mola Bux Chandio, Thursday presented a cheque of Rs. 15 million to president and general secretary of Hyderabad press club on behalf of Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

Former Federal minister Mola Bux Chandio paid visit to Hyderabad Press Club and met with president Lala Rehman Samo, general secretary Muhammad Hussain Khan and other governing body members and presented cheque of Rs. 15 million in lieu of Sindh Government's annual grant to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Chandio said PPP always supported the journalists' fraternity as media was playing a vital role towards the betterment of the society.

He said PPP always believed in freedom of press and media and it would remain committed to resolve issues of media persons and the media outlets.

The Lala Rehman Samo and Mohammad Hussain Khan appreciated Sindh Government for granting Rs. 15 million to the press club Hyderabad.

The district president Pakistan People's Party Hyderabad Saghir Ahmed Qureshi, Dost Ali Veesaar and party's local leaders were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Information Minister Visit Hyderabad Nasir Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Cricket Board receives BCCI official clea ..

1 hour ago

International stars excited to return to the mats ..

1 hour ago

MCI asked to gear up efforts for dengue prevention ..

2 minutes ago

National Highways & Motorway Police sets up medica ..

2 minutes ago

Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Uzbekistan discuss means for increased c ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.