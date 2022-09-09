UrduPoint.com

Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Criticizes Imran Khan For Holding Political Gatherings

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri criticizes Imran Khan for holding political gatherings

General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has deplored that 70 percent area of the country had been affected with the recent floods but Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was busy in holding political gatherings

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has deplored that 70 percent area of the country had been affected with the recent floods but Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was busy in holding political gatherings.

Talking to media here on Friday, he said Imran Khan had been repeating the same old political diatribe.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led government had announced Rs15 billion for Sindh for the relief and rehabilitation of the rain and flood affected people.

He informed that his party was also carrying out rescue and relief activities for the affected people.

Haideri visited the affected areas and distributed relief items among the flood affectees.

