Open Menu

Molana Rashid, Dr Qayoom & Others Condoles Over Demise Of JUI-F Ameer, Halejvi

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Molana Rashid, Dr Qayoom & others condoles over demise of JUI-F Ameer, Halejvi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :General Secretary (GS) of JUI- Fazal in Sindh Molana Rashid Mehmood Soomro, JUI-F leader ex-Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro, Chairman of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization (SDSWO) Ali Muhammad Soomro and others members of religious parties expressed deep sorrow and offered condolence over the death of Ameer JUI-F, Sindh, Molana Abdul Samad Halejvi, here Tuesday.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the deceased in eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss, said a press release issued here.

Halejvi, who was the caretaker (Sajjada Nasheen) of Halejvi shrine, was admitted at Karachi's private hospital was died on Tuesday early morning, said a separate press release issued here.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Died Rashid Mehmood Family

Recent Stories

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate ..

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

26 minutes ago
 ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

14 hours ago
Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

14 hours ago
 UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

14 hours ago
 Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi ..

Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move

14 hours ago
 'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sep ..

'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sept 8

14 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

14 hours ago
 Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open seco ..

Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open second round

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan