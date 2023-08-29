Molana Rashid, Dr Qayoom & others condoles over demise of JUI-F Ameer, Halejvi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :General Secretary (GS) of JUI- Fazal in Sindh Molana Rashid Mehmood Soomro, JUI-F leader ex-Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro, Chairman of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization (SDSWO) Ali Muhammad Soomro and others members of religious parties expressed deep sorrow and offered condolence over the death of Ameer JUI-F, Sindh, Molana Abdul Samad Halejvi, here Tuesday.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the deceased in eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss, said a press release issued here.

Halejvi, who was the caretaker (Sajjada Nasheen) of Halejvi shrine, was admitted at Karachi's private hospital was died on Tuesday early morning, said a separate press release issued here.