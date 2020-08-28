UrduPoint.com
Molana Rashid Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Human Lives In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:16 PM

Secretary General, amaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam- Fazal (JUI-F), Sindh, Molana Rashid Mehmood Soomro has expressed grief over the loss of human lives and property due to massive rains and urban flooding in Sindh specially in Karachi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020) :Secretary General, amaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam- Fazal (JUI-F), Sindh, Molana Rashid Mehmood Soomro has expressed grief over the loss of human lives and property due to massive rains and urban flooding in Sindh specially in Karachi.

He issued direction to the workers of the JUI Sindh chapter to leave no stone unturned in the service of the people affected by the rains.

