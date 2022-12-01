Molana Rashid Soomro condemns attack on police personnel in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary General Jammat Ulema-e Islam- Fazal (JUI-F), Sindh chapter, Molana Rashid Mehmood Soomro on Thursday strongly condemned the suicide attack on police personnel in Quetta that caused the loss of precious lives.

In the statement issued here, he said the Federal and provincial governments should give exemplary punishment to handlers of the elements involved in such subversive activities.

He sympathized and condoled with the families of martyred officials.