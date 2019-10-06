UrduPoint.com
Molana's Lock Down Call Will Affect Kashmir Cause: Mian Mehmood

Molana's lock down call will affect Kashmir cause: Mian Mehmood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed said that Kashmir cause would be affected through lock down call from Molana Fazaul Rehman and cronies.

In a statement he said that when the entire Pakistani nation was going to show solidarity with their innocent brethren of occupied Kashmir facing curfew and aggression by India for the last two month, the Maulana was going in the opposite direction by preferring his personal interests to stage sit-in on October 27.

He said that no Pakistani would participate in protests after Prime Minister Imran Khan's bold address in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Mian Mahmood-ul-Rasheed said that intentions of the extremists would fail adding that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was suffering the separation of power. He said that Molana's efforts aim to somehow gain a share in power, but it is better that Maulana should strengthen the government by leaving the politics of processions, he added.

