Molaw clarifies news item circulating in media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice (Molaw) has denied a news item being circulated in a portion of media that Molaw was responsible for not constructing a court room for third accountability court and the judge had been forced to conduct hearings outside the courtroom.

A spokesperson of Molaw clarified that the Accountability Court was a separate spending unit with its own budget and judge was the DDO of the court.

She stated that necessary funds were available at their disposal for the required work.

The work was being done by the court itself and Ministry of Law and Justice had no role in it, she added.

She disclosed that court had asked for allocation of additional funds in this financial year which were duly done and additional funds were allocated.

She added that such news was total misleading that Ministry of Law delayed the construction of the courtroom for the third accountability Judge at Islamabad.