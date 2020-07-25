UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Molaw Clarifies News Item Circulating In Media

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Molaw clarifies news item circulating in media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice (Molaw) has denied a news item being circulated in a portion of media that Molaw was responsible for not constructing a court room for third accountability court and the judge had been forced to conduct hearings outside the courtroom.

A spokesperson of Molaw clarified that the Accountability Court was a separate spending unit with its own budget and judge was the DDO of the court.

She stated that necessary funds were available at their disposal for the required work.

The work was being done by the court itself and Ministry of Law and Justice had no role in it, she added.

She disclosed that court had asked for allocation of additional funds in this financial year which were duly done and additional funds were allocated.

She added that such news was total misleading that Ministry of Law delayed the construction of the courtroom for the third accountability Judge at Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Budget Media Court

Recent Stories

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 52,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

Illegal animal sales point removed

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkmen ..

3 hours ago

ACE arrests 10 Food officials for corruption

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.