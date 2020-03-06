UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoLaw Clarifies News Item Published In Newspaper

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:44 PM

MoLaw clarifies news item published in newspaper

The Ministry of Law and Justice (MoLaw) has clarified a news item published by a section of press, alluding that the Law Ministry is delaying legislation on corporal punishment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice (MoLaw) has clarified a news item published by a section of press, alluding that the Law Ministry is delaying legislation on corporal punishment.

The spokesperson of MoLaw clarified that the issues related to criminal laws pertain to the Ministry of Interior. The Law Ministry works under the guidance of Rules of business and cannot take up the matters which do not come under its purview.

Related Topics

Business Criminals

Recent Stories

Two dacoits arrested after shootout in Faisalabad ..

3 minutes ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) ho ..

53 seconds ago

Ambassador of Hungary visits Government College Un ..

54 seconds ago

Scholars call for adhering to Islamic teaching for ..

55 seconds ago

South Korea to Suspend Visa Waivers for Japan - Re ..

57 seconds ago

Attacks on Palestinian protestors: Israeli sniper ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.