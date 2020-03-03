UrduPoint.com
MoLaw Got Passed Seven Important Bills In Last Six Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:33 PM

The Ministry of Law and Justice got passed seven important bills from the Parliament from August 2019 to February 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice got passed seven important bills from the Parliament from August 2019 to February 2020.

A press release issued stated that the drafting and legislation wing of the Ministry played a key role in this regard.

The Acts include The Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2020; The Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Act, 2020; The Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Act, 2020; The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020; The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2020; The Enforcement of Women Property Rights Act, 2020 and The Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Dress) Order (Repeal) Act, 2020.

The Drafting and Legislation Wing of the Ministry of Law and Justice is responsible for scrutinizing, vetting and drafting of Principal and Subordinate legislation received from the various Ministries and Divisions.

During the process of vetting and drafting, this Wing also tenders advice on the competency of the parliament to legislate on the proposed legislative proposals. In addition to Seven Acts, the drafting Wing dealt with 18 Ordinances, two of which have been extended for a period of 120 days.

146 Private Members' Bills including Constitution (Amendment) Bills were received in the Drafting and Legislation Wing from National Assembly for advice and examination.

Around 3,460 receipts, mostly pertaining to subordinate legislation i.e. notifications, orders, rules, regulations, bye-laws and other statutory instruments were moved for vetting which after necessary vetting were returned to the concerned Ministries and Divisions.

