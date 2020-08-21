Molested, tortured body of boy found from Hassanabdal

A 15-year old boy was strangled to death after molestation and torture in limits of Hassanabdal Police station

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A 15-year old boy was strangled to death after molestation and torture in limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

Police spokesman said that the boy who was lone brother of nine sisters was went missing from his house in limits of Taxila Police station on August 17 but later his strangled body with serve torture marks was found at deserted place near Chukra in limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

Station house officer Hassanabdal Police station told this scribe that on getting information that body of a boy lying at deserted place, police reached at the spot and shifted it to THQ hospital. He said that the preliminary medical examination has confirmed torture and serve assault with the body.

He added that as no identification was found from body as well as nobody has contacted police despite posting the picture of the deceased on social media and other means, he was buried at local graveyard with the assistance of municipal committee.

He said that later the father of the deceased,a native of Mohammad district of KP and presently settled at Taxila has identified the body as his son,a single brother of nine sisters. Mr Niaz has said that a case under different sections was registered against unknown molestors and assailants and started further probe.