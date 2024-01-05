Molester, killer of minor girl arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The police of Dir Lower have arrested the molester and killer of a minor girl within 24 hours, said DPO Zia Uddin during a press conference here on Friday.

The DPO along with SP Investigation, Zahoor Khan told the media persons that the killer of an innocent minor girl named Maria was arrested through modern investigative technology.

The accused named Naiz Ali, a resident of Bannu, currently residing in Khazana was the neighbour of the four-year-old Maria.

The DPO said the accused has confessed to molesting and later throwing the minor girl in River Panjkora. The body of Maria was recovered from River Panjkora a day earlier.

APP/vak