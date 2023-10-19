Open Menu

Molester, Killer Of Young Girl Gets Death On Three Counts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Molester, killer of young girl gets death on three counts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Judge of Child Protection Court, Hina Mehwish on Thursday awarded death sentence on three counts and a fine of Rs one million to an accused for molesting and later burning the body of an eight-year-old girl some three years ago.

According to the prosecution, the accused named Asif Raza, alias Malang had molested an 8-year-old girl and later dumped her body into a graveyard after burning it in the vicinity of Badaber police station.

A case under acts 364, 302 and 376 was registered against the accused at Badaber police station, on the outskirts of the city.

A challan was presented in the court after completion of investigation against the accused.

The court, after affirming allegations against the accused as proven, awarded death sentence on three counts and a fine of Rs 1 million to the accused.

The accused had molested and later burnt the body of an eight-year-old girl near Kohat Road here on 18th November, 2020. The area people had staged strong protests against this heinous nature crime for days.

APP/vak

